Filmmaker Chloe Zhao Becomes First Woman of Color to Win The Best Director Oscar

Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color to win the Best Director Oscar Sunday.

She is also the second woman ever to win an Oscar for directing.

Nomadland won the top prize of Best Picture and its star Frances McDormand went home with the Best Actress statuette, as well as another Oscar for producing the film.

She previously won Oscars for her performances in Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Anthony Hopkins won his second Best Actor Oscar for his work in The Father, which also earned the Best Adapted Screenplay honor. This makes the 83-year-old the oldest Oscar winner ever for Best Actor.

Hopkins won the Best Actor prize nearly 30 years ago for his work in Silence of the Lambs. Emerald Fennell won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Promising Young Woman and Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress title for Minari.

Daniel Kaluuya earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah, which also picked up the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Fight For You."

Soul earned the prizes for Best Animated Film and Best Score, Mank won for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design, and Another Round won for Best International Feature.

The teams behind Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won for Best Makeup and Hair, and Best Costume Design.

My Octopus Teacher was voted Best Documentary, The Sound of Metal scored the trophies for Best Sound and Best Editing, Tenet earned the Oscar for Best Visual Effects and Two Distant Strangers won for Best Live-Action Short.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the star-studded event took place at both The Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a limited audience.

Some nominees also appeared via satellite from remote locations.

Attendees were vaccinated, tested and seated in a socially distanced manner to keep everyone safe. People were allowed to take their masks off when the cameras were rolling, but had to put them on during commercial breaks.

This year's ABC broadcast did not have a single host.

Instead, "cast members" like Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Zendaya, Don Cheadle and Halle Berry introduced awards and show segments.

The Best Original Song contenders were previously performed and recorded by Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren in various outdoor locations for a pre-ceremony show.