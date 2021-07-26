Stunner! First Footage of Marwan Khoury's Fiancée 'Nada'.. And The Star Reveals Date of the Wedding

Lebanese singer and composer, known as 'the most famous bachelor in Lebanon', Marwan Khoury, was thrown a bachelor party by his close friends, in presence of his fiancée.

Many fans and followers thought that the bachelor party was actually Marwan's wedding, but the singer denied that throughout a statement he published on Twitter.

'I would like to make it clear to the honorable press and fans that I have not officially married yet, and that yesterday’s party was set up for us by close friends and it was in honor of my fiancée,' Marwan wrote.

The Lebanese silver fox also revealed the date of his wedding.

'The marriage will take place during the month of September, and you have all my love and thanks.'

اودّ ان اوضح للمحبين وللصحافة الكريمة انني لم اتزوج رسمياً بعد وان سهرة البارحة اقامها لنا اصدقاء قريبين وكانت على شرف خطيبتي وان الزواج سيكون خلال شهر ايلول انشاءالله ولكم مني كل الحب والشكر 😊🙏 — Marwan Khoury (@iMarwanKhoury) July 24, 2021

As for Khoury's fiancée, her name is Nada, and she is from outside the celebrity community.

This is the first time Marwan Khoury shares footage of his fiancée with the public, as the new couple looked deeply in love, while followers praised Nada's beauty and elegance.