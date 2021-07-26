  1. Home
Stunner! First Footage of Marwan Khoury's Fiancée 'Nada'.. And The Star Reveals Date of the Wedding

Published July 26th, 2021 - 10:20 GMT
Lebanese singer and composer, known as 'the most famous bachelor in Lebanon', Marwan Khoury, was thrown a bachelor party by his close friends, in presence of his fiancée.

Many fans and followers thought that the bachelor party was actually Marwan's wedding, but the singer denied that throughout a statement he published on Twitter.

'I would like to make it clear to the honorable press and fans that I have not officially married yet, and that yesterday’s party was set up for us by close friends and it was in honor of my fiancée,' Marwan wrote.

The Lebanese silver fox also revealed the date of his wedding.

'The marriage will take place during the month of September, and you have all my love and thanks.'

As for Khoury's fiancée, her name is Nada, and she is from outside the celebrity community.

This is the first time Marwan Khoury shares footage of his fiancée with the public, as the new couple looked deeply in love, while followers praised Nada's beauty and elegance.

 

