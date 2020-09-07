Football Idol! Alexis Sánchez Plays Mohammed Assaf's Hit 'La Wayn Brouh' while Cruising (Video)

Chilean professional footballer Alexis Sánchez, star of Inter Milan and the Chilean National Team, enjoyed the tunes of Arab Idol winner, Palestinian artist, Mohammed Assaf's song 'La Wayn Brouh' while sailing during his vacation .

Sánchez published a set of photos and videos via Instagram Stories from his private yacht at sea, and shared with his 10.6 million followers the luxury vacation he's having in Ibiza, Spain before the start of the new season of Italian League, which will start soon.

A lot of football stars are currently enjoying their summer vacations before the return of European leagues, as their social media accounts are buzzing with pictures and videos with their wives or friends enjoying their time at sea.

As for Mohammed Assaf's song 'La Wayn Brouh,' it was released in 2014, lyrics by Ziad Burji, composed by Ahmed Madi, distributed by Nasser Al-Asaad.