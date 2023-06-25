Forbidden Love is coming soon

  1. Home
Published June 25th, 2023 - 10:09 GMT
ALBAWABA - The legendary series Aşkı Memnu is set to make a return in July. 

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Beren Saat's hit series, Aşkı Memnu will allegedly return on Kanal D on July, 3, 2023. 

The episodes of the drama series are set to be repeated on the Turkish channel.

The news comes after it was revealed in January 2023 that a movie version of the drama series was in the works, however, it won't star Tatlıtuğ.

The movie will reportedly star Ekin Koç as Behlül.

The new movie will be named after the character of the lead actress, "Bihter."

