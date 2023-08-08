Free the nipple! Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori receives backlash over "Disrespectful" outfit

ALBAWABA - Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori causes controversy with her extremely revealing outfit.

While in Italy, husband and wife Kanye West, 46, and Bianca Censori, 28 were spotted getting very touchy in the streets of Italy.

Censori wore a very revealing outfit that is see-through, and her fashion choice angered locals, and West's fans.

Her outfit was branded "disrespectful" by social media users and media because of its sheer material, Censori wore a completely sheer bodysuit, with no underwear leading to her nipples being very visible.

X platform users (formerly known as Twitter) attacked the architect for her fashion choices, one user commented: "Where's her bra?" another angrily wrote a comment in capital letters: "She never wears actual clothes."

Another X user penned: "Since when did clothes become unfashionable?"

"We don't need this trash in Italy," one Italian user commented, while others called the rapper's wife's outfit as classless and vulgar.

One wrote: "Absolutely disrespectful and awful outfit. I don't care he's dressing her, she doesn't have to let it happen. I thought Italy is one of the many European countries you can get prosecuted in for not wearing appropriate clothing?'