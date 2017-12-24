Free the Nipple! Victoria's Secret Model Shanina Shaik Goes to Dinner Braless

The 26-year-old beauty left little to the imagination in her all-black ensemble, flashing a hint of nipple in a sheer top. (AFP/File)

She's the high-profile model who splits her time between New York and Los Angeles.

And Shanina Shaik dined at popular West Hollywood restaurant Catch on Friday, where she was joined by her equally stunning friend Jasmine Tookes.

The 26-year-old beauty left little to the imagination in her all-black ensemble, flashing a hint of nipple in a sheer top.

The Melbourne-born beauty tucked the see-through turtleneck into a tight pair of patent leather pants.

She wore black mules and carried a leather Gucci purse as her only accessory.

The Victoria's Secret model swept her brunette locks up into a topknot bun and wore a neutral makeup palette.

Jasmine and Shanina previously celebrated the holiday season in style, sharing a snap of themselves in Christmas pajamas at an intimate get-together.

Instagram

In a photo posted to Shanina's Instagram, the pair rocked the adorably cosy ensembles as they enjoyed a few festive beverages.

'Had the best Christmas party last night with my besties,' Shanina added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.