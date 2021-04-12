French Ambassador in Egypt Hosts Amr Diab and Youssra in What He Called 'An Evening of Music and Culture'

On Friday, Egyptian veterans Amr Diab and Youssra have participated in a special celebration held by the French embassy in the capital of Egypt, Cairo, according to what was confirmed by the French ambassador, Stéphane Romatet.

The ambassador posted a picture on Twitter standing next to Amr Diab and Youssra, and wrote: 'A so great privilege to receive 2 iconic Egyptian stars at the French residence : famed actress Youssra and so talented singer @amrdiab.'

Adding: 'An exceptional evening of music and culture!'

So pleased to meet you, thanks so much for your kindness and the perfect night. https://t.co/Ypi7w3ZDdP — Amr Diab (@amrdiab) April 10, 2021

Diab re-shared the picture and thanked Stéphane for his kindness.

'So pleased to meet you, thanks so much for your kindness and the perfect night.'

On Instagram, Amr Diab revealed that the ceremony he and Youssra attended at the embassay was a private event.

Youssra commented on Instagram: 'Monsieur l’Ambassadeur @s.romatet, It's always a pleasure being with you, your events always have a special atmosphere. Thank you for everything.

@amrdiab when your around everything has an outstanding positive vibe.

Last night from @citroen.egypt event at Embassy of France in Cairo.'