  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Is Güldem Yaman Behind Breaking Off Her Son Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta's Engagement?

Is Güldem Yaman Behind Breaking Off Her Son Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta's Engagement?

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published August 23rd, 2021 - 11:41 GMT
Is Güldem Yaman Behind Breaking Off Her Son Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta's Engagement?

Separation rumors between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta are on the rise, however, the only thing fans receive from them is a deafening silence.

Also ReadCall the Wedding Off! Can Yaman's Mother, Güldem, Wants Her Son SEPARATED From Diletta LeottaCall the Wedding Off! Can Yaman's Mother, Güldem, Wants Her Son SEPARATED From Diletta Leotta

Day after day, a new report emerges about the relationship of the Turkish star and Sicilian presenter, most of them claiming that they have already broken up, or on the way to do so.

The lastest of those reports suggested Can Yaman's mother, Güldem Yaman, might have something to do with her son breaking off his engagement with Diletta Leotta.

Güldem Yaman Can Diletta Leotta nişanı bozmak rompere il fidanzamento separazione ayrılma

But let us journey back to the history of the estranged couple's relationship, when Can's mother was mentioned.

In the middle of last June, Coming Soon Italia has reported that Güldem Yaman does not approve her son's relationship with the DAZN presenter, adding that she doesn't even acknowledge it on social media, nor following Diletta Leotta's social accounts.

Güldem Yaman Can Diletta Leotta nişanı bozmak rompere il fidanzamento separazione ayrılma

The magazine added that the reason of Güldem Yaman not approving this relationship is the media overexposure that her son is suffering from due to dating the Sicilian journalist.

However, a few days later, Diletta Leotta has flown to Turkey along with her bae Can Yaman to meet his parents, a move that debunked any rumors of bad blood between Güldem and Diletta.

Güldem Yaman Can Diletta Leotta nişanı bozmak rompere il fidanzamento separazione ayrılma

It turned out that the mother of the Turkish star and the former face of Sky Sport are following each other on Instagram, Güldem even posted several pictures from the Yaman-Leotta-Turkish getaway, and called Diletta in one post "my daughter".

Although Diletta's visit to Can's family has promoted how serious the relationship is and enhanced a near wedding, things aren't as good in August as they were in June.

At first, it was circulated in the media that the Yaman-Leotta wedding would take place this August.

Güldem Yaman Can Diletta Leotta nişanı bozmak rompere il fidanzamento separazione ayrılma Turkey visit wedding

Also ReadCall the Wedding Off! Can Yaman's Mother, Güldem, Wants Her Son SEPARATED From Diletta Leotta'There's Hope'! First Statement About Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Amid Breakup Claims

Later, Can Yaman's father, Güven Yaman, stated that the wedding is going to be in 2022 without setting off a specific date.

And now, since Can and Diletta have not been seen together for weeks, with Yaman not attending Leotta's 30th birthday celebration, there might not be a wedding at all.

Let's wait and see if Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta would break their silence and clarify the future of their relationship.
Güldem Yaman Can Diletta Leotta nişanı bozmak rompere il fidanzamento separazione ayrılma

Tags:Can YamanDiletta LeottaGüldem YamanGüven YamanTurkeyItalybreakup rumors

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...