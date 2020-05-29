Gal Gadot to Star in Apple TV+ Series

Apple announced Thursday it has green lit the Apple TV+ series Hedy Lamarr. Gal Gadot will play Lamarr and executive produce the series.

Apple ordered Hedy Lamarr straight to series, meaning it did not commission a pilot to determine whether it would move forward. The series will be eight episodes.

The series will cover 30 years, from Lamarr's escape from Vienna prior to World War II, to her downfall in the late '50s, according to a press release from Apple. In between, Lamarr starred in films such as Algiers, Lady of the Tropics, Comrade X, Ziegfeld Girl, Samson and Delilah and The Story of Mankind in which she played Joan of Arc.



Gadot is best known for her role as Wonder Woman and her role as Gisele in The Fast and the Furious franchise. She is a producer on the sequel Wonder Woman 1984. She developed the Lamarr series with her partner Jason Varsano at their company, Pilot Wave. The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem will write and produce the series.

The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo Executive Producer Warren Littlefield will executive produce Hedy Lamarr at Endeavor Content, along with Katie Robbins. Lamar's children, Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca are consulting with the show's team.

Apple TV+ launched on Nov. 1 with a slate of original series including The Morning Show, See, For All Mankind and Dickinson.