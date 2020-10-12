Get Well Soon! Pamela El Kik Had an Unfortunate Accident That Prevented Her From Walking for a Month and a Half

Lebanese actress Pamela El Kik had an accident that resulted in injuries that will prevent her from walking and practicing her artistic work.

Pamela shared a video in which she confirmed that she had an accident without revealing the details.

However, she was injured in both feet and underwent a surgery for one of them with strong bruises in the other foot, and she confirmed that she will not be able to walk for about a month and a half.

The Lebanese actress, who shared the video from inside the hospital, confirmed that she was supposed to be in Turkey in order to film a new series for MBC, but now it would be canceled.

She was also supposed to shoot another series for Ramadan 2021 competition, and she does not know yet if she will be able to walk until the filming time.

El Kik confirmed that she is satisfied with her current situation and that the most important thing is that she is in good health, and this is God's judgment, and she cannot object, and perhaps it was better not to go to Turkey for filming.