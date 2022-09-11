Get your Passports Ready! BLACKPINK are Coming to the middle East

  1. Home
Published September 11th, 2022 - 10:31 GMT
BLACKPINK
Highlights
BLACKPINK's agency, announced that it will post the world tour "BORN PINK" schedule on BLACKPINK's official social media.

BLACKPINK  's Agency  YG Entertainment, announced that it will post the world tour "BORN PINK" schedule on BLACKPINK's official social media.

They are going to perform 36 times in 26 cities on four continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

The first performance will be held in Seoul, Korea from October 15 to 16.

They will then visit Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Hamilton, Chicago, Newyork, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam in turn.

The first performance in January 2023 is in Bangkok. They will then perform in Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Manila, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland until June.

On top of that, the phrase "AND MORE" further implied that the region and schedule would be disclosed.

BlackPink

BLACKPINK said through their agency, " We are happy to deliver news from pre-released songs to full-length albums and tours in a row. We are always thankful to BLINK. We want to see our fans as soon as possible."

"We designed and planned a stadium tour as well as Arena. "We are working together to create the best performances with the best staff in each field," YG said.

BLACKPINK will release the music and music video of their pre-released single "Pink Venom" at 1 p.m. (KST) on the 16th of this month and will release a full-length album in September.

Written by Sondos Swed

