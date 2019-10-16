Get Your Passports Ready to See Elissa Perform Live in Mexico

The Lebanese superstar will perform three concerts on the 22nd, 23rd, and the 24th of November.

The concerts will take place at Iberostar Resorts – Riveria Maya. She is also expected to perform on the first of November in Paris, at the Olympia Hall.





In addition to the expected gigs abroad, Elissa has been the topic of different headlines recently. It has been announced that she was fighting cancer in the past year after she was cancer Free. The Lebanese sensation proved her support towards all other fellow cancer fighters and survivors out there.

​

She made another major headline two months ago when she announced that her next album will be her last because she described the field as a mafia. Last but not least, she also created a buzz when she was rumoured to be featured in the Spanish Hit Tv Show, La Casa De Papel, as Beirut.