Ghost appears in Kim Kardashian's picture

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 10th, 2023 - 06:25 GMT
Kardashian spots a ghost (Instagram )
ALBAWABA - Kim Kardashian spots a ghost in her house on camera.

In a new picture reality star Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram, a female-like shadow appeared in the window while Kardashian was casually taking a mirror selfie. 

The Skims founder was shocked to see an anonymous shadow during a dress fitting and shared the image with her fans to express her shock. 

Kardashian wrote: "Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out, noticing a woman in the window."

Kim wowed the picture even with a make-up-free look, the lawyer had her hair pulled up into a knot and wore a pink tank dress. 

 

