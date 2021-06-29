Gigi Hadid Makes Her Runway Return at The Marc Jacobs Fall 2021 Show

US designer Marc Jacobs returned to the runway on Monday, presenting his eponymous label’s Fall 2021 collection in The New York Public Library on top supermodels that included Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch Imaan Hammam and part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid.

Hammam hit the runway in a bold look primed for winter. For her turn down the catwalk, the 24-year-old wore an oversized cocoon coat paired with a skirt over loose trousers and an orange knit turtleneck.

The Amsterdam-born model took to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes look from The New York Public Library ahead of the physical presentation. “It’s showtime bby (sic),” she wrote before strutting down the catwalk.

Meanwhile, it was Hadid’s first fashion show since giving birth to her daughter Khai with former One Direction star Zayn Malik nine months ago.

For her part, the 26-year-old donned an all-black look that included a chunky turtleneck and sequined skirt worn over floor-skimming trousers. The look was completed with a black cap with a braid coming out of the back.

Jacobs hasn’t shown a collection since his Fall 2020 presentation in February of last year.

The American designer partnered with New York-based luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman for the special runway show, which brought the fashion world together for a physical catwalk after a year of mostly virtual runway shows.

The show was simultaneously projected onto the facade of Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury department store, where the collection will be sold exclusively.

“On the journey back to doing what we love most, in the wake of immeasurable loss, loneliness, fear, anxiety and uncertainty, I am reminded of why creativity is so vital to our existence, to life,” Jacobs wrote in his show notes.

He explained that his company’s decision to skip the pandemic seasons "allowed us to slow down, reflect, ruminate, reevaluate, grieve and take a thorough inventory of what works, what doesn’t work, what we love, what we are willing to let go of and what has value, importance and meaning.”

He concluded that “while the world continues to change with unimaginable speed, my love for fashion, the desire to create and share collections through this delivery system — the runway — endures.”