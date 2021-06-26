Gigi Hadid is the New Face of the Ralph Lauren Masculine Scent

Gigi Hadid is the new face of the Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum, the US label’s new masculine scent meant to represent “the best night of your life.”

The part-Palestinian model appears in a campaign video, set in a swanky nightclub of the same name as the fragrance, alongside IRL best friends, US-Palestinian artist Fai Khadra as well as model and musician Lucky Blue Smith and artist and actor Luka Sabbat.

However, things quickly turned hazardous on the set when the stars accidentally sprayed perfume into each other’s mouths, Hadid revealed to People magazine.

When asked what was the biggest danger posed on set, she said: “Spraying each other in the mouth with perfume! Not on purpose, but when you have to spray a lot of fragrance in a room you just end up consuming it.

“We all turned out fine, but don’t try it at home.”

While it is a short film, it was Hadid’s first major night out in New York City in a long time — partly because of the coronavirus pandemic and also because she gave birth to her daughter, Khai, in September.

Khadra told People Magazine: “It brought us all back together after a year and a half of being in lockdown and not really seeing each other. Some of us live in LA, some of us live in New York . . . Ralph’s Club brought us all together.”

The new fragrance was inspired by Ralph Lauren’s “one-night-only” 2019 fashion show, which was set in a swanky 1920s-style Ralph’s Club, and which was opened by Hadid.

In fact, the catwalk star, who was born to US-Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, landed one of her first modeling gigs for Ralph Lauren.

She recently revealed to Forbes that when she was 16 she “randomly got casted” for a small Ralph photoshoot in Malibu.

“Ralph was one of my first jobs before ever moving to New York, or starting modeling professionally or full-time. So, it is an honor to do this campaign and it was an honor to open the show,” she told the publication.