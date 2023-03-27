Gigi Hadid is ok with Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez

ALBAWABA - It looks like Gigi Hadid is okay with Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez.

Recently, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumors after being spotted out to dinner in New York City, holding hands and sharing a kiss.

And according to a statement by a source obtained by Us Weekly, Palestinian model Gigi Hadid is okay with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dating whoever he wants.

The source shared: "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with."

Hadid and Malik dated on and off from 2015 to 2021, and the pair split after Malik was allegedly violent with Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

The model and the former One Direction star share one daughter, Khai.