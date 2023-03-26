Selena and Zayn seen kissing at dinner

ALBAWABA - Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez seen kissing at dinner in N.Y.C. and are sparking dating rumors.

Singer Selena Gomez and former One Direction member Zayn Malik sparked dating rumors after they were recently spotted out for dinner together in New York City.

The pair were seen kissing and holding hands. An eyewitness told Entertainment tonight: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing."

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez seen leaving the same NYC restaurant moments apart. pic.twitter.com/NKGdTeu98u — Pop Base (@PoeBase) March 24, 2023

The source added: "Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

Rumors first started when Gomez and Malik followed each other on Instagram, fans started asking if a new collaboration is coming soon or is a love story starting between the two singers.

Zayn Malik has followed Selena Gomez on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/EtXiE54Fnr — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2023

Malik was not the only one who followed the singer on her socials, as Trisha Malik, Zayn's mom also appeared to follow the singer.

Neither Malik nor Gomez have confirmed their relationship.

This comes after the Selena Gomez - Hailey Bieber - Kylie Jenner drama, it all started when Gomez shared a video of her eyebrows, where she stated that she messed them up and extra laminated them by mistake, one day after, Kylie Jenner -who is Hailey Bieber's close friend- allegedly threw shade at the singer by sharing an image of her 'messed up' eyebrows and wrote: "this was an accident?"

So why is Jenner allegedly throwing shade at Gomez? fans say that she is taking Hailey Bieber's side.

Hailey Bieber is married to pop star Justin Bieber, who is Selena Gomez's ex, the pair dated on and off from 2008 to 2018, and two months after their breakup, Justin got engaged to Hailey.

Social media went crazy with recent rumors claiming that the model is "obsessed" with Gomez and that she is "Jealous" of the singer.

Twitter users believe that Bieber is still in love with Gomez, and that most of his songs are dedicated to his ex.

So with most of social media taking sides, and choosing to stand by Gomez, her Instagram followers have broken records, and now, Gomez is the most followed woman on Instagram with more than 404 million followers.

And now, Selena Gomez defended Hailey Bieber from the online hate the model have been receiving, The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker shared on her Instagram story a message of kindness with her followers, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

The former Disney star added: "This isn’t what I stand for, no one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."