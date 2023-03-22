  1. Home
Published March 22nd, 2023 - 06:45 GMT
Selena Gomez is a gorgeous bride
Gomez, is now the most followed woman on Instagram
ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez wears a wedding dress for a regular day at work while filming "Only Murders in the Building."

Actress Selena Gomez donned a beautiful wedding gown while on set for Hulu's  "Only Murders in the Building."

Gomez wowed the sleeveless lace wedding dress and accessorized it with matching gloves and a white veil as she was playing the show's main character, Mabel Mora. 

The singer roamed around the streets of New York City alongside her co-stars, actors Steve Martin and Martin Short. 

Steve Martin took to his Twitter page to share a picture with Gomez in her wedding dress, he jokingly captioned: "Guess what just happened." 

Shortly after, Martin shared a snap of the Rare beauty founder alongside Martin Shorts and wrote: "Turns out this happened, too."

Gomez, who is now the most followed woman on Instagram shared with her 402 million followers pictures of her in the wedding gown, and captioned it: "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work."

