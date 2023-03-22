Selena Gomez is a gorgeous bride

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez wears a wedding dress for a regular day at work while filming "Only Murders in the Building."
Actress Selena Gomez donned a beautiful wedding gown while on set for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."
Gomez wowed the sleeveless lace wedding dress and accessorized it with matching gloves and a white veil as she was playing the show's main character, Mabel Mora.
MABEL MORA AAAH pic.twitter.com/OSKT0WPdqx— christina™ (@vulnerablemarie) March 21, 2023
The singer roamed around the streets of New York City alongside her co-stars, actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Steve Martin took to his Twitter page to share a picture with Gomez in her wedding dress, he jokingly captioned: "Guess what just happened."
Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023
Shortly after, Martin shared a snap of the Rare beauty founder alongside Martin Shorts and wrote: "Turns out this happened, too."
Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023
Gomez, who is now the most followed woman on Instagram shared with her 402 million followers pictures of her in the wedding gown, and captioned it: "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work."
