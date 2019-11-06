Goodbye Me! Kuwaiti Artist Ahlam Removes All Fillers From Her Face.. Check out Her New Features!

Social media users circulated a clip of Kuwaiti artist Ahlam Hassan in which she revealed that she removed all fillers from her face, both temporary and permanent, showing off her new look.





Hassan now has different features and seemed happy with the final result.

The video went viral among Ahlam followers and received a lot of positive comments agreeing that she looks prettier now than with fillers.

In her personal life, Ahlam has recently celebrated her graduation after receiving a PHD in a huge ceremony with her fellow stars, parents and relatives in attendance.