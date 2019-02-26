A Gulf Fashionista Wore the Cardi B Yousef al-Jasmi Dress First!

Fashion designer Youssef Jassmi has been able in recent years to achieve international fame

Cardi B's bright red dress by designer Yousif Jassmi's caught attention in her latest appearance, but some fashion blogs discovered that there is a Gulf star that has preceded her in wearing it.

The red dress was worn by Kuwaiti fashionista Ohood al-Anzi late last December, for a photoshoot, yet she chose a golden color of the same dress designed by Yousef al-Jasmi.

It is noteworthy that Youssef Jassmi has been able in recent years to achieve international fame, as his designs were worn by several international stars, including Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton, in addition to many Arab stars that chose his designs including Hind Sabri, Yousra , Maha Mohammed, Yasmin Sabri, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Myriam Fares.