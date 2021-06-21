Hadid Sisters Send Special Tribute to Their Dad Mohamed Hadid

Instagram feeds were flooded with special tributes to dads this week as celebrities took to social media to mark Father’s Day, which took place internationally on June 20.

Bella Hadid posted a carousel of images of her and her dad, US-Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, captioning it: “Happy Father’s Day baba. You make me laugh more than anyone in the world. Although I cry writing this because I wish I could give you the biggest hug and kiss today! I miss you and love you to the moon.”

Her older sister Gigi also dedicated a few posts on Instagram to their father.

“Happy Father’s Day my daddio @mohamedhadid,” wrote Gigi on Instagram to her 67.3 million followers, alongside a photo of her father pushing her nine-month-old daughter Khai on a stroller. “I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest jido to Khai!” she added, using the Arabic term for grandfather.

Hadid, who welcomed her baby girl with former one Direction star Zayn Malik back in September, also took to the social media platform to celebrate her partner and wish him a happy first Father’s Day, writing: “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much and does anything to see her smile! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day… I’m so grateful for all the little bits of her that are you. We love you so much.”