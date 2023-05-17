  1. Home
Here is what we know about Kerem's new series

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 17th, 2023 - 12:41 GMT
here is what we know about Kerem's new series
Bürsin will portray the character Oghuz

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin is set to star in a new Turkish series, and here is what we know.

Turkish news sites revealed that famous Turkish actor, Kerem Bürsin will star in a new Turkish production alongside Turkish actress, Hafsanur Sancaktutan.

The upcoming series will be produced by (Al Qamar) Ay Yapım production company and will be called "Ishraqati".

The work will be directed by Yargi's director, Ali Bilgin, who already started working on the casting for the series. 

kerem bursin

Filming will begin in the first week of June, and the first episode will air in mid-July.

There are negotiations with Kanal D and ShowTV to air the series.

Bürsin will portray the character Oghuz, who is a stubborn heir who comes from a rich, powerful family, while Sancaktutan will play the role of a woman named Laila.

 

