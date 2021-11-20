Haifa Wehbe Ignites Her Concert in Dubai and Describes Wael Kfoury as 'The King' (Video)

Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe has ignited her concert in Dubai, on Friday evening, during which she presented a batch of her hit songs, and topped the trending list on Twitter.

Among the songs that Wehbe performed on stage were "Shaghleh Kol Ennas", "Ahdam Khabariya", and "Fakerni".

Haifa Wehbe interacted with the audience and danced on the stage. Some of the attendees also asked to take pictures with her, as she shook their hands and greeted them.

Wehbe documented more than one video of her concert in Dubai on Instagram Stories, and many of her followers also republished some videos on social media.

On the sidelines of her concert, Haifa Wehbe also met artist Wael Kfoury, where they took pictures with each other and exchanged a few minutes of conversation.

Wehbe published a photo with Wael on Instagram Story and described him as "The King".