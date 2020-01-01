Haifa Wehbe Stuns in Two Daring Gowns During Two Concerts on New Year's Eve!

Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe has performed two concerts in New Year 2020 in Egypt, in the presence of a large number of fans who were keen to celebrate the night.

Haifa Wehbe dazzled in a green neon dress by Egyptian designer Hani Al-Beheiri at the first concert, which was held at JW Marriott Hotel, and adopted a straight hairstyle for her blonde tresses.

Wehbe threw a second concert at the same night at Four Seasons Nile Plaza Hotel, as she shined with a distinctive look of a pink gown that caught everyone’s attention.

She performed a number of her popular songs and continued until early morning hours, as belly dancer Safinaz participated in the celebrations.