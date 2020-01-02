Hailee Steinfeld's 'Wrong Direction' Lyrics Video Released

The 4-minute breakup ballad is now on YouTube and other digital platforms.

It contains the lyrics: "I don't hate you. No, I couldn't if I wanted to.

I just hate all the hurt that you put me through. And that I blame myself for letting you."

People.com said that since Steinfeld teased the song title earlier this week, fans have been speculating it is about Niall Horan, the 26-year-old, former One Direction singer she broke up with a year ago.

Steinfeld, 23, can now be seen in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, which was recently renewed for a second season.