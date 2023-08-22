Hailey Bieber handles hubby Justin's Business affairs

ALBAWABA - Hailey Bieber is handling most of her husband Justin Bieber's business affairs.

Hailey Bieber already has her own skincare line Rhodes, and her modeling career, but that's not enough for the 26-year-old as she likes to keep busy.

Hailey is now heavily involved in Justin Bieber's business affairs and sits on his meetings, a source revealed to Page Six: "Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She's a part of meetings and she's talking a lot for him."

AFP

"She's the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She's a big part of everything he's doing."

The news comes after Justin Bieber was allegedly parting ways with his manager Scooter Braun, but a representative of Bieber says otherwise.

Bieber's rep said: "He’s not looking for new management," adding that there are issues but the pair are still working together, "Justin has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter, and they signed a new deal together."

Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, Bieber asked Hailey to marry him just 6 months after he ended his 8-year-long relationship with Selena Gomez.