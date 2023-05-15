Hailey Bieber cries when she thinks of having kids

ALBAWABA - Hailey Bieber gets candid about her fear of having kids.

In a new interview with The Time, American model Hailey Bieber opened up about motherhood and revealed that the idea of having kids one day with her husband, Justin Bieber scares her.

She shared: "I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Bieber said that she fears fame, gossip, rumors, and criticism could affect her child.

Earlier, her husband, Bieber shared that he does want kids and a lot of them, he said: "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but, yeah, it's her (Hailey's) body and whatever she wants to do."

This comes after the Rhode founder opened up about her mental health in an Instagram story, she wrote: "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time."

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile, to say the least."

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people," she continued. "Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."