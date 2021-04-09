Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is Super Normal

Hailey Bieber is “impressed with how normal” her husband Justin Bieber is.

The 24-year-old model has heaped praise on her spouse for overcoming the struggles of being pushed into the spotlight from a young age, and has said she’s still shocked by the normal life Justin leads outside of being a pop sensation.

Speaking about growing up under a microscope, she said: "I had it on a much smaller level, but even my husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody and make lots of mistakes in front of the entire world. There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media. It always made me feel really sad for him, because so much of what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale.

“I always say to him, I'm so impressed with how normal you are because I don't even know what that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically and I know that it did have an effect, a big effect on him. And I'm just grateful that he's able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now."

Hailey also spoke about some of her own mistakes and touched on a TikTok video that went viral over the summer when a woman named Julia accused her of being “not nice”.

In the clip, Julia had said: "This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"



The beauty apologized at the time, and has now said the video made her “so upset” because she had never intended to be “rude” to anyone.

Speaking to Dr. Jessica Clemons in the second part of their chat which was uploaded to Hailey’s YouTube channel on Wednesday (07.04.21), she said: "When I saw her video I was so upset. There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone's going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me.

“I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don't want to be. I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I'm open to people correcting me."

However, Hailey also added she doesn't think "people that try to correct me and try to tell me what I need to be and what I need to do, need to be people on social media”.