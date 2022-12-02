Hailey Bieber reveals suffering from Ovarian Cyst

ALBAWABA- Hailey Bieber is speaking out about a new health issue after having a minor stroke earlier this year.

The 26-year-old Bieber revealed on Instagram on Monday that her ovary has an apple-sized cyst.

On her Instagram story, Hailey Bieber added, "It's painful and achey [sic] and makes me feel sick, bloated, and crampy, as well as emotional."

Additionally, Hailey Bieber noted in her post that she had experienced an ovarian cyst, adding, "It's never fun."

Hailey Bieber added that she did not suffer from endometriosis or PCOS, two illnesses that might result in ovarian cysts.

The founder of Rhode Skin did not provide any other information on the cyst but wrote, "We got this," along with three peace sign emojis, that she felt other women might identify with what she was going through.

As part of the regular ovulation cycle, women generate at least one cyst each month, and around 8% of premenopausal women experience cysts that are large enough to require treatment, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri



