Hailey Bieber Rocks Arab Designer Shoes

American model Hailey Baldwin Bieber has been seen championing an Arab designer this weekend.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the catwalk star wearing a pair of sandals by Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi during a dinner date with her husband, Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber, in California.

The 23-year-old chose to wear Muaddi’s glitzy Lupita Suede Mules in black. She paired the heels with a black strapless top and high-waisted blue jeans, accessorizing her look with a bright yellow Prada purse.

The couple, who got married in 2018, were joined by film director Michael Ratner and Lauren Rothberg, director of marketing for clothing company Reformation.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture from the dinner. “Nice little couples vibe @ratty and @lrothberg,” he wrote to his 145 million followers.

This is not the only pair of Lupita Suede Mules that Hailey owns. On Friday, she stepped out in another white pair. The model was reportedly at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, with her husband.

She was wearing a green high-neck crop top, blue jeans and, again, her yellow Prada cross-body purse.

Muaddi, whose eponymous footwear label is designed in Paris and produced in Italy, has also been in the spotlight, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Demi Lovato showing off their favorite pairs at a number of star-studded events since the launch of the brand.

The 34-year-old designer, who grew up in Italy, launched her footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye. She is famous for her signature flared heels.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin have made headlines this week after Hailey’s older sister, Alaia, gave birth to her baby girl, Iris Elle Aronow, making the model and her husband aunt and uncle.

Social media users went wild after the music sensation shared a picture with the family’s new bundle of joy. “My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! She’s so precious!” Justin wrote on Instagram.