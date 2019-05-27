Hailey Bieber Shares Pictures of Her in Studio With Husband Justin Bieber

The 22-year-old model wore a low-cut top with spaghetti straps and a dark leather jacket while lounging in the studio.





Showing her unwavering support for her 25-year-old husband of eight months, she wrote 'Studio Wifey' in the caption of the solo shots of herself.

In the first snap, Baldwin looked glowing with her head slightly tilted while dressed in an all-black ensemble as she sat on top of a console of electronics inside the Beverly Hills studio.

She showed off her toned upper body in revealing top that was paired with baggy black sweatpants.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin also donned a black patterned leather jacket that hung off her shoulders and a pair of Vans sneakers.

Her shoulder length blonde tresses were pulled into a high ponytail.

The beauty was also photographed sitting on the console from a side angle from a little further away.

In this one, she was seen staring forward towards the soundboard of the studio.

Baldwin's loving display of support for her husband came about five hours after the pop superstar shared two black and white snaps of his own.

In his first, the Canadian singer cuddled up to his wife on a sofa as she rested her head on cushions with her eyes closed.

'New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo ❤️' he wrote in the caption.

The Biebs showed off his tattooed upper body and Calvin Klein underwear in the second picture as he stood in front of his wife who sported a pair of black-framed spectacles.

He wrote: 'Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka.'

Bieber made his long-awaited return with new music earlier this month, with the release of his new song with Ed Sheeran called I Don't Care, which debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It is his first new single since 2017.

This new-and-inspired version of Bieber could be seen as a bit of a surprise.

Just about two months ago, the Love Yourself singer took to social media and shared in a lengthy post about how unhappy he was on his last tour and that he 'needed to repair some of the deep rooted issues that I have' before he could return to make new music.

The Ontario, Canada native has been getting treatment for anxiety and depression on multiple fronts, that includes secular therapy sessions with mental health professionals and religious counseling from members of his Hillsong church.