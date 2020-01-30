Hailey Bieber suffers from Ectrodactyly.

The 23-year-old model has taken to her Instagram Story to ask people to stop "roasting" her about her "crooked and scary" fingers, as she revealed she suffers from a condition known as

Ectrodactyly, which causes the deficiency of one or more central digits of the hand or foot.





Posted a picture of her hand with a circle around her little finger, she wrote on the image: "ok let's get into the pinky conversation.. because I've made fun of myself about this forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they're so crooked and scary (sic)"



In a second post - which she has since deleted - Hailey explained the condition and shared the Wikipedia page.



She also wrote: "It's genetic, I've had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me 'WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! Lol

"so in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers. (sic)"



And whilst the beauty has had to ask people to stop commenting on her fingers, she knows she has the support of her husband Justin Bieber, as the 'Yummy' hitmaker recently said he loves to make his spouse feel "special and valued".



Posting a picture of an image which read "I [heart] my wife" on Instagram earlier this month, the 25-year-old singer wrote: "I don't post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it's an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other! Its like we're all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love. I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and valued, Ive done a lot of cool things but I dont think anything comes close to as cool as that (sic)"