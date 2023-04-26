Hailey shares health status after her stroke

ALBAWABA - Hailey Bieber shares health updates one year after suffering a mini-stroke.

Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, took to her Instagram to share with her followers her health status on the one-year anniversary of the mini-stroke she experienced.

She shared on her Instagram story a picture of her in a hospital bed from one year ago and wrote a lengthy message saying that it was last year that she suffered a health crisis.

Last year, Bieber underwent a procedure to close a hole in her heart discovered after a stroke.

She wrote: "This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) following having a transient stroke. So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors. A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."

When the model first experienced the health issue, she referred to it as the scariest moment of her life, she stated: "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."