Hala Al Turk's Jaw Raises Surgery Speculation

Bahraini teen star Hala Al-Turk shared a new picture from an advertisement she did for a lense company, sparking a number of questions among her fans about whether she had jaw surgery that changed her appearance.





The audience noticed a complete change in the lower half of Al Turk's face, as her chin was more prominent with the bones of her cheeks precisely defined, making many people think she had undergone a jaw surgery known as 'Texas'.

While some believe that the rising Bahraini artist did not do any cosmetic surgery, especially that she has just celebrated her 18th birthday, saying that the picture was modified by Photoshop to makeAl Turk appear a little older than her actual age.

The "Mamnou Al Lams" (No Touching) singer has recently returned to stay with her father producer Mohammad Turk and his wife Moroccan singer Dunia Batma and her sister Ghazal Turk after the custody of her mother Mona Al Saber ended.