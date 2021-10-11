Hala Al-Turk to Release Majnoona 'Crazy' While Her Mother Mona Al-Saber Loses Custody Case

Mona Al-Saber is fighting to win the custody case of her Children, Hala Al-Turk and her brother Mohammad, as well as finding a way to pay the debt of $53,000 she owes her daughter, while Hala herself is busy preparing for her new music Majnoona (Crazy).

Iraqi composer and distributor Taif Adel has revealed his cooperation with Bahraini singer Hala Al-Turk in a new music Majnoona, which is scheduled to be released on YouTube and social media in the next few days.

Adel said that the song was composed by Maitham Aladdin and produced by Platinum Records, and has a fast Western beat that will be a surprise to the audience.

Hala's music news came only a few days after her mother Mona Al-Saber revealed that she lost the custody case against her ex-husband, Mohammed Al-Turk.

The Court of Cassation in the Kingdom of Bahrain has issued its ruling refusing to accept the appeal submitted by Mona Al-Saber, against the custody ruling for her daughter, young artist Hala Al-Turk, and her brother Mohammed, to their father, producer Mohammed Al-Turk, which was issued by the Court of Appeal.

The ruling is considered final by the highest courts in Bahrain, and is no longer subject to appeal.

Al-Saber commented on the ruling: 'Allah is sufficient for us and He is the best disposer of affairs. For everyone who has a hand in the matter.. the world is rotating, and God will not forget his servant.'

For his part, ex-husband, Mohammed al-Turk, celebrated the court's decision and wrote: 'Thank God, after more than 6 years of conflict at the expense and interest of the children, and more than 6 years of their lives are lost for reasons of money and fame, the court finally ruled justice after a long wait and patience. A red line when it comes to my children.'

As a result, Mona Al-Saber posted a video on social media, in which she talked about her suffering as a mother, and her inability to defend her children, due to not receiving alimony.

Mona Al-Saber's youngest child, Abdullah, is within her custody and currently lives with her, while her eldest daughter, Hala Al-Turk, and her brother Mohammed Al-Turk, live with their father by virtue of the court's entitlement to their custody.