Hala Shiha Responds to Critics of Hijab Removal & Bikini Shot: "I'm Proud to be an Independent Woman"

Egyptian actress Hala Shiha was the hot topic on social media after a picture leaked of her wearing a bikini on El Gouna's beach shores. This came in the wake of her appearances wearing a series daring dresses after taking off her hijab.





Shiha appeared in a leaked picture accompanied by a number of stars, including Tamer Habib and Dina El Sherbini, in addition to some other friends.

Hala Shiha responded to attacks on her leaked bikini picture by saying she is an independent woman who makes a real effort to raise her children.

She wrote on her Instagram: "Am proud to be an independent woman ,a mum of four wonderful kids ,to be able to wake-up every morning thank god am still alive To win new day , new beginning , positive vibe , believe in yourself no matter how much they try to put you down there words will only get back to them follow your heart and soul see only the good, be different like i always say be ur own kind of beauty".

