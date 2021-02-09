Hala Shiha STUNS at Her Wedding Next to Groom Moez Masoud (Pictures)

They are officially bride and groom.

And newlyweds Egyptian actress Hala Shiha and Egyptian scholar Moez Masoud have shared the first official photos of their intimate wedding on Instagram, which was held at one of Cairo's five star hotels.

In one picture, the groom Moez and Hala's father were sitting next to the shaikh to marry them, then she shared few family pictures and the moment they exchanged rings.

The new bride captioned the picture: 'Today, thanks to God, I celebrated my marriage with my honorable family and my husband's honorable family. I wanted to share our happy moments with you.'

In another picture, Hala and Masoud had the perfect bride and groom shot, writing: 'Very special moment for us.'

On Instagram Stories, Hala made sure to share intimate details of the big day next to her sisters; Hana, Rasha and Maya.

As for the groom, Moez expressed his happiness by telling the bride Hala: 'Keep smiling and shining my love,' while he shared a Quran-related-marriage verse in another shot.