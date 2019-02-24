Hamo Bika Fails to Pass a Singing Exam

Hamo Bika has been under Hany Shaker’s radar for some time now. (Source: hamo.bika.official - Instagram)

There’s no harm in loving the Mahraganat music genre.

It’s the unstoppable evolution in Egypt’s music scene and eventually, you will hear and dance to a song or two. Yet, when the lyrics are as detrimental as casually talking about incest and rape in the same song, then it is time for an intervention.

Hamo Bika has been under Hany Shaker’s radar for some time now. The Head of Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate has expressed his concern in multiple interviews over the viral state of Mahraganat music. Yet, the worst was still to come for the genre’s lovers. According to Tarek Mortada, a Syndicate Media Consultant, Hamo Bika has been officially banned from singing. The decision came after Bika failed to pass a singing exam last Wednesday which is required to obtain a singing license.

Hamo Bika sang in front of a panel of judges including Helmy Bakr, Khaled Bayoumi, Hamada Aboul Yazid, and Reda Ragab. Honestly, this turn in events doesn’t come as a surprise after three of his concerts were canceled by Khalid Abdul Jalil, Head of the General Authority for Censorship of Works of Arts, and Head of Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate, Hany Shaker.