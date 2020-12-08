Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Are in LOVE and They Will Officially Reveal the Relationship on This Date

Don't they make a lovely couple?!

Turkish journalist Akef Yaman has revealed that Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock on My Door) co-stars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin are involved.

He said that the Turkish actors have been in a secret relationship since they started filming the show.

Akef added that they intend to announce their relationship once Sen Çal Kapımı is over.

Fans of the alleged couple couldn't agree more with Akef, suggesting that they don't want to reveal their relationship now so that the media will keep the focus on You Knock on My Door.

The cast of the series added that they've been noticing that Erçel and Bürsin spend so much time together behind the scenes, as well as before and after filming, which supports the idea of Kerem and Erçel being involved.

Some followers recalled that Hande's ex boyfriend, singer Murat Dalkılıç, had broken up with her when she began filming Sen Çal Kapımı with Kerem, and that she's changed a lot since then so he left her.

Do you think Akef Yaman is right about Hande and Kerem?