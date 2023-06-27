Hande Erçel attends Coldplay concert

  1. Home
Published June 27th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel shows her support tofor one of her favorite bands, Coldplay. 

Famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel shared a post on her Instagram profile documenting her time attending a Coldplay concert. 

Erçel shared pictures and videos on her Instagram timeline and Instagram stories, and on her post, she wrote: "I want something just like this," which is a Coldplay quote. 

The Coldplay concert took place in Milano, Italy, and the actress attended the event alongside her new boyfriend Hakan Sabancı.

This comes after Erçel trended on social media when she donned a dark blue swimsuit promoting the clothing line, Nocturne, the star was photographed in the middle of the ocean. 

 

