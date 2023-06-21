Hande Erçel wears bikini and parties with Deniz

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel, the popular actress, has showered praise on her co-star Burak Deniz in the upcoming series İki Yabancı.

Hande Erçel expressed her admiration for Burak Deniz, calling him a special person in her life and a cherished partner to work with.

The two actors have previously collaborated, and now in this project, they both acknowledge significant personal growth, improvement, and transformation.

Erçel joyfully expressed her satisfaction in working alongside Deniz once again.

In other news, celebrations ensued following the completion of the filming for the highly-anticipated series İki Yabancı, where Burak Deniz and Hande Erçel share the lead roles.

The cast and crew gathered to commemorate the successful wrap-up of the production. Fans can mark their calendars for the series premiere on FOX in September, as it promises to bring captivating performances to the screen.

The excitement surrounding the İki Yabancı series continues to build as fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry between Burak Deniz and Hande Erçel.

Their exceptional bond and acting skills are expected to captivate viewers. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly-anticipated series as the premiere date approaches.

