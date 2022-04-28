Hande Erçel Confirms Relationship with Kaan Yıldırım

Hande Erçel trended on social media since she started dating Turkish star Kerem Bursin, which ended in a breakup, however, the actress is still under the spotlight when it comes to her love life.

Earlier, rumors spread about Hande dating Turkish star Kaan Yıldırım shortly after her split from Kerem, the rumors spread after Erçel was seen leaving a club alongside Yıldırım at dawn.

And it seems clear that the latest news are not just rumors, as Hande has confirmed the relationship with Kaan during an interview, as she claimed the relationship is going good and both are happy.

During the interview the actress was asked about her ex-boyfriend Kerem, and if there is still a relationship or a friendship in place, Hande answered: 'this question is pointless, can we not talk about these things and actually ask an important question?'

Even tho Hande and Kerem's relationship was the talk of the town, and the only thing fans talked about on social media, but Hande somehow managed to turn the page and start a new chapter with a new lover.

Meanwhile, Kerem stays single and is focusing on his work and upcoming projects.