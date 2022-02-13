  1. Home
In Pictures: The Last Time Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Spent Time Together Before Breakup

Published February 13th, 2022 - 01:40 GMT
The Last Time Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Spent Time Together Before Breakup

On January 26, 2022, Turkish media has reported that the great love between Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel was over, and since that date, neither Kerem nor Hande has released a statement to confirm or deny the separation news.

Also Read4 Clues Confirm the End of Relationship Between Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel4 Clues Confirm the End of Relationship Between Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel

As fans of HanKer are eagerly waiting to see their favorite couple together again, others took a journey to the past to see when was the last time Kerem and Hande had spent time together.

Last Pictures of Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Together

On January 6, 2022, Kerem Bürsin's business manager revealed that the Sen Çal Kapimi stars tested positive for Coronavirus, adding that they are asymptomatic and quarantining together.

It seems that the last time Kerem and Hande were together was the time they were at joint quarantine.

On January 14, Kerem shared a picture on Instagram Stories with his 10 million followers. It was a picture of his hand and he captioned it: 'Painting nails with Mavi and @handemiyy,'

Then he added: '@Gamze_Erçel and @caneryldrmm when was the return,' As Gamze and Caner are Mavi's parents.

Also Read4 Clues Confirm the End of Relationship Between Kerem Bürsin and Hande ErçelKerem Bürsin Who?! Video of Hande Erçel With Ex Murat Dalkılıç in the Same Place

Kerem Bürsin ve Hande Erçel'in Ayrılık Öncesi Son Zamanları

Kerem Bürsin ve Hande Erçel'in Ayrılık Öncesi Son Zamanları

In return, Hande Erçel re-posted Kerem's story and commented: 'Who wanted to paint my face?' adding a ghost emoji.
Kerem Bürsin ve Hande Erçel'in ayrılık öncesi son fotoğrafları

After those images, Kerem liked a picture that Hande posted on January 15, and since then, the couple stopped their social media interaction, and the public took that as a sign of breakup.

