Hande Erçel Gets Attacked Over New STEAMY Snaps

Hande Erçel took to her Instagram to share with her followers new snaps from her latest photoshoot.



Erçel wore a revealing outfit, featuring a pink bra and pink and orange colored pants, the Turkish star accessorized with a few jewels and of course her famous smile.

Hande Erçel let her hair down by her shoulders, and chose a very simple, natural make up look.

Many viewers commented on the actress' new post, however, some were unfortunately negative comments, a few internet trolls claimed that her outfit was very revealing and in appropriate, as they considered her look to be disgraceful.

While her fans on the other hand, praised Hande's stylish sense, and gorgeous look.

Hande Erçel latest photoshoot was for Vogue Turkey's latest issue.