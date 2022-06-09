Hande Erçel Gets Attacked Over New STEAMY Snaps

  1. Home
Published June 9th, 2022 - 12:01 GMT
Hande Erçel latest photoshoot was for Vogue
Hande Erçel shows off her Skin in her latest outfit. ​​​​​​​

Hande Erçel took to her Instagram to share with her followers new snaps from her latest photoshoot. 

Erçel wore a revealing outfit, featuring a pink bra and pink and orange colored pants, the Turkish star accessorized with a few jewels and of course her famous smile. 

Hande Erçel let her hair down by her shoulders, and chose a very simple, natural make up look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hande Erçel (@handemiyy)

Many viewers commented on the actress' new post, however, some were unfortunately negative comments, a few internet trolls claimed that her outfit was very revealing and in appropriate, as they considered her look to be disgraceful.

While her fans on the other hand, praised Hande's stylish sense, and gorgeous look. 

Hande Erçel latest photoshoot was for Vogue Turkey's latest issue. 


