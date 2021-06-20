BREAKING: Hande Erçel Makes a Statement About Marrying Kerem Bürsin

Two months after co-stars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin confirmed their relationship, there have been many gossips in Turkey and the globe about near wedding plans.

"Do you think about marriage?" El Comercio reported. Let's see what the actress responded.

The on-screen chemistry of Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel is one of the main reasons for the success of the Turkish soap opera Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door / Love Is In The Air).

The leading couple has gone through more than one problem in fiction, but in life they enjoy their love that began just a few months ago, when they decided to make their romance public.

It all started with rumors about a possible relationship between them, which haunted them from the beginning of Sen Çal Kapımı. And a year later, the actors confirmed their relationship after a fan photographed them together in the lobby of a hotel where they were staying while on vacation in Maldives.

Bürsin and Erçel published some romantic messages on Instagram confirming that what's between them is much more than a good friendship.

Since then, fans have not been comfortable with the fact that they are only a boyfriend and a girlfriend, as they have been speculating a possible marital union. But are they really planning to get married? Hande Erçel will tell you herself.

According to the news of tv100; The famous actress was asked by reporters about her and Kerem's Maldives getaway, and she answered:

"The holiday was very enjoyable, it was beautiful. We needed it then. Now we are back to work."

And when she was asked about tying the knot to Kerem: "Do you think about marriage?"

Hande Erçel answered: "We are just doing our job right now. We have a pleasant relationship."

As the saying goes 'no news is good news', Hande's response gave HanKer fans hope that she and Kerem might have marriage thoughts in their future plans.

And keeping their relationship details private is not something new of the couple, as they were able to hide their love from the public for months.

Let's wait and see what the future holds for Erçel and Bürsin, and let's be patient and not think a lot about the wedding dress designer, venue, proposal and other romantic details.