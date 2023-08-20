Hande Erçel might welcome her 1st child soon before marriage

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel fuels speculations that she might have her first child before getting married.

Turkish actress Hande Erçel was stopped by the media for a quick chat during her stay in Trabya in Turkey, and paparazzi asked her about how her boyfriend's brother and his wife are doing after welcoming a child, and the Turkish actress said they are doing great, and "may he be safe as he grows up with his parents."

They went on to ask Erçel if her turn to welcome her first child is coming soon with her boyfriend Hakan Sabancı, the actress refused to answer and replied with "Thank you" before walking away from the media.

Many believed that her denying to respond to the media's question was that the actress might be thinking of welcoming a child with her boyfriend Sabancı, especially because of the way she smiled when she was asked the question about becoming a mother. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

This comes after it was reported that Sabancı and Erçel's latest vacation has cost the couple 20 million Turkish Leras which is close to one million dollars.

The love birds spent their summer vacation across the globe, the pair went to the south of France and explored Italy, and even went to Greece to enjoy the blue waters after attending a Coldplay concert in Europe.

The actress also went to New York as part of her summer vacation.