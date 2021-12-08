Hande Erçel Remembers Her Late Mother 'Aylin Erçel' With This Human Act

Turkish actress Hande Erçel has made a noble gesture for the benefit of Cancer Free Life Association to continue caring for cancer patients.

Hande Erçel who played Eda Yıldız in the soap opera Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door/Love Is In The Air) enjoys great worldwide fame after the Ottoman success was considered one of the most viewed productions in Turkey, Spain, and Latin America.

In addition to shining in the world of acting, the young woman has a degree from the Faculty of Fine Arts, and at the age of 28 she made news again.

Definitely, "Love Is in the Air" Was one of the productions that made the actress Hande Erçel enjoy great recognition from the audience by playing Eda Yildiz alongside her colleague and boyfriend, Kerem Bürsin who played Serkan Bolat.

THE RECORD BROKEN BY HANDE ERCEL ON HER 28TH BIRTHDAY

After having triumphed with "Love Is in the Air”, actress Hande Erçel continues with her personal projects, growing professionally in the world of acting. On the other hand, she also surprised her millions by breaking a new record.

As is known, it is becoming a tradition that famous actors ask their thousands of fans for some donations for certain Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) on their birthdays. In that sense, the actress Hande Ercel performed an act that was highly applauded by many on her birthday.

As a way to receive a good birthday gift, the actress asked her fans and followers to donate to the Cancer Free Life Association so that this entity continues to fight against this serious disease for the benefit of the thousands of people who suffer from it.

To the surprise and joy of Hande Ercel, her wish was fulfilled and there were many who donated to the association. With this, a record amount of donation was achieved at the end of the campaign.

The money that was collected exceeded 300 thousand Turkish liras. This figure would be equivalent to approximately US $ 21,915.

The Cancer-Free Life Association welcomed this gesture with the following message: “Our hero, Hande, whose heart is bigger than her height, also spread her wings for us this year. And thanks to you, our esteemed donors, 311,670 TL donations have been collected so far. That is a good record.”

WHY DID HANDE ERCEL MAKE THIS NOBLE GESTURE?

It is noted that the mother of actress Hande Erçe 'Aylin Erçel' had died a few years ago from cancer. That is why the artist has also dedicated herself to paying special attention to cancer patients.

Her noble gesture has also served to make Hande Erçel the face of the Cancer-Free Life Association as a project of social responsibility.