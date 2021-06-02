For the First Time.. Hande Erçel Reveals How The Relationship With Kerem Bürsin Started

Beautiful actress Hande Erçel, her sister Gamze Erçel and singer Kenan Doğulu have come together for a magazine shoot on the pier in Bodrum the day before.

However, the shooting of the commercial was postponed due to bad weather, and the team only chatted and rested.

Doğulu's wife, famous actress Beren Saat also joined the group, as well as his older brother Ozan, sister Canan and mother Serpil Doğulu, which was displayed on the pier of the hotel where they stayed.

In the shooting that took place in a hotel in Torba, those who saw the Doğulu and Erçel family on the pier could not hide their astonishment, as measures were taken to prevent photos from being taken by fans.



As soon as the shooting was over, Hande Erçel ran to her niece Mavi, who was in the caretaker's lap on the pier.

On her way, Erçel did not neglect to answer questions by reporters, and for the first time, Hande answered how the relationship started with Kerem Bürsin.

Talking to the journalists, Hande Erçel said , "I came for business. Kerem was shooting an advertisement at another hotel, we couldn't meet. Our vacation will start in August."

Erçel and Bürsin's love claims started as soon as the series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door) started, and after saying that they were friends for a long time, they recently declared their love.

Hande Erçel clarified the subject by saying: "We were friends at that time. There was a lot of news. But we were good friends, then it turned into love. I don't hide it anymore, I have nothing to hide. We were together and declared it."

In his last period, there was a polemic about choosing the leading role according to the number of followers in the art community. Hande Erçel, the female actress who has the most followers on social media, commented on the subject.

Erçel said: "Is there such a thing? I never think so. How did they choose before Instagram? I don't think that my profession is that simple."