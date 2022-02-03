Hande Erçel Reveals Many Secrets to ELLE Türkiye.. But What About Kerem Bürsin?!

Hande Erçel's name has been on the agenda of the tabloid press in recent weeks. The name of the beautiful star came to the fore with allegations of separation with her co-star Kerem Bürsin, whom she met on the set of the TV series "Sen Çal Kapımı".

It was said that Erçel gave a clear negative response to Kerem Bürsin's reconciliation efforts, which the beautiful actress Hande Erçel took this decision. It was said that Erçel said to her friends, "It's all over, there's no turning back now".

Photoshoot for ELLE Türkiye

Hande Erçel, who did not make a statement about the news about her love life, posed for the February issue of Elle Magazine. The actress, who was in front of the lens in Mardin for the magazine, made candid statements in the interview.

Protecting the Planet

Elle Magazine's February issue highlighted the need to support local production in every industry to protect the planet. Famous actress Hande Erçel expressed her views on this issue as follows; “I love to support sustainable collections and local brands, especially in the fashion industry.”

She added: “I do my own shopping, I always buy from the same market, the same shopkeeper. I love that warm, settled and familiar feeling when shopping with them, knowing enough about me to know and prepare what to buy before I say it; I am also happy to support local producers.”

The Magic of Mardin

Stating that she felt herself in a fairy tale in Mardin, the actress said; “Mardin is a very different, very magical, very fairy-tale city, a city that deeply immerses people. Every corner has a different story, a different charm. It fascinated me, fascinated me and stole my heart.”

What About Kerem Bürsin?!

Despite the strong rumors, Hande Erçel did not address the breakup claims with Kerem Bürsin in the interview that have been circulating in the media for weeks now.

Since the news broke, HanKer have been avoiding talking about the subject on social media and to reporters. In fact, they have not been seen together in the latest period, they even stopped liking and commenting on each other's pictures on Instagram.

All is left now is to wait for an official statement from those involved in the rumors, either to deny or confirm the breakup news.