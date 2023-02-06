Hande Erçel seen with her new boyfriend

ALBAWABA - Earlier this week, Hande Erçel was seen running away from the press and paparazzi as sh was hanging out with her rumored boyfriend Hakan Sabancı.

Turkish actress Hande Erçel was surprised by press and paparazzi as she was spotted leaving a restaurant with her rumored beau Hakan Sabancı.

According to Turkish media, the Turkish couple were dining with a few friends, but left the restaurant as a duo to spend quality time together.

The Turkish actress has denied the relationship multiple times and still tries to hide it, as when the pair left the restaurant together, Erçel went through the back door while Sabancı left from another exit.

The pair crossed paths with paparazzi and got in the car smiling while refusing to answer any questions.

This is the second time Sabancı and Erçel have sparked romance rumors, in January, Turkish media shared that the couple were spotted lunching together.